Rishabh Shetty right now has become the biggest star in the south all thanks to his latest release Kantara that touched millions of hearts and won all the accolades globally as well. But there is one person who has been revving a lot of talk for her comment on Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara and otherwise. The actress left her netizens disappointed when she said that she hadn't watched the film Kantara yet and later the Pushpa actress was slammed and called out for her ungrateful attitude after she didn't mention Rishabh Shetty's name or his production house Paramvah studios while taking about her career.

Rashmika faced severe criticism and the netizens called for a ban from the Kannada industry. And now Rishabh Shetty was asked to comment about Rashmika being banned by fans in the industry due to her ungrateful attitude towards him and his production. He reportedly said that he doesn't mind as there are lots of artists who have got launched by many directors and producers and given opportunities and later they don't speak about it mostly at the peak of their careers.

Rashmika was also picked for her comment on her being in love with Bollywood sings more compared to south songs as mostly they are item numbers, later the Mission Majnu actress clarified and said that she never meant what is being portrayed and her comments were twisted. Rashmika made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye along with that didn't do well at the box office and now she will be seen in her second Hindi film along with Sidharth Malhotra that will be realised on Netflix. Rashmika will also be seen in Pushpa 2 along with . Her last release Varisu has been receiving mixed responses by the fans along with Thalapathy Vijay.