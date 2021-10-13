Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit? Read deets

Prabhas is all set to enthrall fans with his upcoming slate of films – Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush. However, fans have been waiting for what the star has in store for them in Prabhas25. The film was recently announced and it was made official that Arjun Reddy (Vijay Deverakonda) and (Shahid Kapoor) fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be directing the film, titled Spirit. The young Rebel star will play the lead there have been immense interest in who will be the leading lady in the film, touted to be a high-octane drama. Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

Now, reports suggest that Bollywood's top actress has been roped in for the same. While there is no confirmation as yet, the news is quite exciting in itself. Just like his other films, Spirit will also be a Pan Indian film and getting someone like Kareena on board will only amplify the film's reach to a wider audience. We already know that Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan is working with in Adipurush. It can be recalled that the Baabubali star had recently treated Kareena to some Biryani and more delicacies. There is a bond already and we may see this convert into an onscreen pairing too.

Meanwhile, there is also buzz that Prabhas has asked for a whopping amount for Spirit. Something to the tune of Rs 150 crore. There have also been reports that he wasn't the first choice for the lead in Spirit and stars like , and stylish star were approached earlier. It is only when they declined the film that Sandeep Vanga Reddy took it to Prabhas, who came on board.

Looking at what Reddy did with Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, we can expect him to showcase Prabhas in a quirky, never seen before avatar in Spirit.