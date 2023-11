Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Rumours are rife that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also going to embrace parenthood and one more celebrity couple, it seems, is expecting. Karthikeya 2 and 18 Pages actor Nikhil Siddhartha is reportedly going to embrace fatherhood for the first time. His wife Pallavi Varma is reportedly expecting. Also Read - Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and more celebs react to Indian student's death in the US

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma are expecting?

Nikhil and Pallavi were recently seen at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding in Italy. They are a very private couple but do keep sharing pictures on social media. And now, reports state that Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma are pregnant with their first kid. A report in Hindustan Times quotes a source saying that they spoke to Nikhil who confirmed that Pallavi is pregnant. The actor and his wife are looking forward to being parents. The source adds that Nikhil and Pallavi have been thinking about expanding their family and embracing parenthood for a while. Nikhil is on cloud nine since the last couple of years have just brought him joy. And the pregnancy news is just like a cherry on the cake. Also Read - The India House: Ram Charan presents pan-India film based on the life of Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary [Read Details]

Nikhil and Pallavi are yet to make an official announcement about the same. If the reports are indeed true, many congratulations to the couple. We cannot wait for the couple to make an official announcement. Another handsome star will join the list of handsome fathers. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Karthikeya 2 star Nikhil Siddhartha's Bollywood debut, Vijay Deverakonda to lie low after Liger failure and more

Nikhil and Pallavi got married during the pandemic. They followed the guidelines and kept the wedding a very private and small affair at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Since huge gatherings were banned back then, the two of them had their families in attendance only.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child in June this year. And now, reportedly Nikhil and Pallavi will also become parents.

On the work front, Siddhartha has SVCC 32 untitled directed by Sudheer Varma. The movie also stars Sriram Reddy Polasane. As per IMDb, Nikhil also has The India House which also stars Anupam Kher. The movie is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna. Lastly, it is said, Nikhil will also star in Swayambhu. The movie also stars Samyuktha Menon.