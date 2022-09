Popular actor Nikhil Siddhartha is currently basking in the success of his film, Karthikeya 2. The actor's film is minting money at the box office against biggies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and later Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday's Liger and other releases. Nikhil and Karthikeya 2 are currently ruling the roost at the box office and have won over the audience's hearts. And now, it seems Nikhil is planning to make his big Bollywood debut. Yes, you read that right. Well, as of now, the talks are on with the TWO big Bollywood producers, reveals the actor in his latest interview. Also Read - Karthikeya 2 vs Liger box office collections: Nikhil Siddhartha's film mints double on third Saturday while Vijay Deverakonda's film barely manages to keep steady

Nikhil Siddharth opens up on getting calls from Bollywood

When initially, Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 was released in the Hindi markets, the business had been quite low, just about Rs 7 lakhs. It was also pitted against and 's Laal Singh Chaddha and starrer Raksha Bandhan. However, after the second day, the film started performing well at the box office. And it's all thanks to the word-of-mouth publicity by the audience who watched the film in theatres. The actor is surprised and in shock by the humungous response from the masses in the Hindi belt for Karthikeya 2. He calls it a dream and jested that he hopes nobody wakes him up from it. When asked about his response from Bollywood, Nikhil Siddhartha revealed that though nobody did it publically, he received a lot of calls and shared that he was touched by their gesture.

Karthikeya 2 star coming to Bollywood?

While talking about the response to Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha also dropped a major bomb about his Bollywood film debut. Yes, you read that right! Nikhil shared that the lines are blurring between Bollywood and Tollywood. It has all become Indian Cinema now. He wishes that his films click with every audience. Nikhil Siddhartha revealed that he has been approached by two of the big producers in Bollywood. "Two very big production houses of Bollywood have approached me, for their upcoming films. I can't name them as I haven't signed on the dotted line," he told Bollywood Hungama.