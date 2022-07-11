Earlier, in the Dileep sexual assault and kidnapping case, the victim claimed that her perpetrator has manipulated the ongoing court trial, following the resignation of two SPPs after they lost confidence in the judge, following which she wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene. Meanwhile, Dileep alleged that the DSP is producing a false witness against him. Now, it seems that his allegations might actually be true after the entire country thought the worst of him, and this new revelation comes straight from the horse's mouth of former DGP R Sreelekha, who alleges a deep conspiracy in the Kerala actress abductions case against Dileep. Also Read - Thapki Pyaar Ki fame Ankit Bathla says TV actors are treated differently; reveals walking 'out of a meeting' when someone said 'arrey yeh toh...'

Former DGP R Sreelekha claims no valid evidence against Dileep

In a video titled 'Dileep innocent in Assault Case', posted on her Youtube Channel, former DGP R Sreelekha claims that there's not a shred of valid evidence against Malayalam actor and producer Dileep in the Kerala actress abduction case that has become a media sensation across the country, alleging that most of the evidence against him has been fabricated by Pulsar Suni and his apparent "quotation gang", and that the letter, which has been used by the investigation team, was also produced by the latter from prison a charge sheet was filed.

Former DGP R Sreelekha claims police have let main accused off

Sreelekha further claims that five to six people who're probably guilty in the case would've been nabbed by the police by now had they not been after Dileep. Apparently, whenever she raised doubts over the course of investigation in the past, she was silenced by her senior officials. She has also blamed the media for playing into the hands of the investigation team and getting Dileep arrested and being framed as the prime accused. Sreelekha also shed light how Suni belongs to an extortion gang and how some cops helped secure him a mobile phone while inside prison.