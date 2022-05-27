Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Revathi, Biju Menon, Joju George bag top honours – Complete winner's list
Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian, on Friday announced the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2022. And this year, Biju Menon, Joju George and veteran actress Revathi walked away with top honours.
Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian, on Friday announced the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Jury Chairman Saeed Akhtar Mirza said that he has always been a great fan of Malayalam films. And this year,
Biju Menon, Joju George and veteran actress Revathi walked away with top honours. Here's the complete winner's list.
Best Film – Avasavyuham
Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu
Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu
Best Actress – Revathy for Bhoothakaalam
Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji
Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala
Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji
Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam
Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam
Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu
Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham
Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran
Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram
Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala
Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam
Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali
Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane
Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji
Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam
Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu
Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli
Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli
Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali
Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu
Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu
Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S
Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam
Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali
Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham
Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali
Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli
Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight
Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona
Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda
