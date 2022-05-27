Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Revathi, Biju Menon, Joju George bag top honours – Complete winner's list

Kerala Culture and Films Minister Saji Cherian, on Friday announced the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2022. Jury Chairman Saeed Akhtar Mirza said that he has always been a great fan of Malayalam films. And this year, , Joju George and veteran actress walked away with top honours. Also Read - Major trailer update: Adivi Sesh brings Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran TOGETHER for THIS reason!

Here's the complete winner's list.

Best Film – Avasavyuham

Second Best Film – Nishiddho and Chavittu

Best Actor – Biju Menon for Aarkkariyam and Joju George for Madhuram, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham and Naayaattu

Best Actress – Revathy for Bhoothakaalam

Best Director – Dileesh Pothan for Joji

Best Character Actor – Sumesh Moor for Kala

Best Character Actress – Unnimaya Prasad for Joji

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Hridhyam

Best Children’s Film – Kaadakalam

Best Story Writer – Shahi Kabeer for Nayattu

Best Screenplay Writer – Krishand RK for Avasavyuham

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – Joji, Syam Pushkaran

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Adithyan for Niraye Thathakalulla Maram

Best Child Artist (Female) – Sneha Anu for Thala

Best Music Director (Songs) – Hesham Abdul Wahab for Hridayam

Best Male Singer – Pradeep Kumar, Minnal Murali

Best Female Singer – Sithara Krishnakumar, Kaanekkaane

Best Music Director (Background Score) – Justin Varghese for Joji

Best Lyricist – B K Harinarayanan, Kaadakalam

Best Film Editor – Mahesh Narayanan and Rajesh Rajendran for Naayaattu

Best Cinematographer – Madhu Neelakandan for Churuli

Best Sound Design – Renganath Ravee for Churli

Best Sound Mixing – Justin Jose for Minnal Murali

Best Sync Sound – Arun Ashok and Sonu K P for Chavittu

Best Choreographer – Arun Lal for Chavittu

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Devi S

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady for Aarkkariyam

Best Costume Designer – Melwy J for Minnal Murali

Best Art Director – A V Gokuldas for Thuramukham

Best Visual Effects – Andrew D’crus for Minnal Murali

Best Colorist – Liju Prabhakar for Churuli

Special Jury mention – Jeo Baby for Freedom Fight

Special Jury Award – Sherry Govindan for Avanovilona

Special Award for the Promising Debut in Direction – Krishnendu Kalesh for Prappeda