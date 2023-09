The prestigious 53rd Kerala State Film Awards 2022 were presented on Thursday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The awards were presented to 47 popular names from the film industry including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Vincy Aloshious and Lijo Jose Pellissery. Actor Alencier won the Special Jury Mention for Best Acting and was present at the ceremony to collect his award. The actor stirred a major controversy with his winning speech on stage where he called out the organisers for giving the winners a ‘female statuette’ and asked them to give the winners a male one instead to match the masculine leadership of CM Vijayan. Also Read - Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Revathi, Biju Menon, Joju George bag top honours – Complete winner's list

Actor Alencier’s controversial speech at Kerala State Film Awards Also Read - From superstar Mahesh Babu turning producer to Kerala State Film Awards, here are the South newsmakers of the week

Actor Alencier arrived on stage to receive his Special Jury Mention award for Best Acting at the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 on Thursday. The actor expressed his disappointment over the prize money received by the winners and asked for an increase in the same. The actor went on to add that a gold-plated statuette should also be given to the winners as a symbol of recognition of their achievement. Also Read - Kerala State Film Awards: Dulquer Salmaan sends best wishes to Soubin Shahir, Jayasurya and all other winners

Trending Now

According to a report in Filmi Beat, actor Alencier said, "Special Jury Award winners should be honoured with a gold-plated Statuette. Anyone can receive a Best Actor award, but those who earn the Special Jury Award deserve a gold-plated statuette.”

Speaking about the prize money, the actor added, “Awarding me and Kunchacko Boban a mere Rs 25,000 is an insult that must be rectified. The prize money should be increased.”

Sparking a controversy over the female statuette received by the winners, Alencier said, “Instead of tempting us with the current female statuette, a masculine statuette should be awarded to match the masculine leadership of our chief minister. I will consider ending my acting career the day I receive such a statuette."

Top Winners At The Kerala State Film Awards

The top winners at the ceremony included director T.V. Chandran, who was honoured with the J.C. Daniel Award for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema. Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery accepted the Best Actor award on behalf of Mammootty. Other winners included Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Alencier Ley Lopez, Mahesh Narayanan, Rafeeq Ahamed, M. Jayachandran.