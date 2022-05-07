KGF and KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja is no more. He was just 54 and was suffering from prolonged illness. He passed away in Bengaluru. The actor had made his debut with Shankar Nag’s Wall Poster. He was a part of over 100 Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Hombale films, which backed KGF 2, wrote on Twitter, "Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family (sic)." Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection worldwide day 22: Yash starrer on doorstep of Rs 1100 crore – here's when it'll overtake RRR lifetime gross
Fans are mourning his demise. Wrote a user, Epic line "MONSTERRRR" we miss u sir ?. Another tweet read, "So sad ?." Have a look at some of the tweets below:
May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family members.
