KGF 2: Birthday boy Yash starrer actioner holds onto Arpil release reveals director Prashanth Neel in his wishes

It's Kannada superstar Yash's birthday today. And the makers of his upcoming actioner - K. G. F. Chapter 2 dropped a new poster wishing the protagonist on his birthday today. And the special birthday poster for Yash is extra special for a reason. The new poster has mentioned the release date same as before. K.G.F Chapter 2 makers had planned a 14 Apil 2022 release. And guess what? The makers are sticking to the same date. In times like these where several big-budget films such as SS Rajamouli's RRR Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has been postponed, the makers of KGF are hopeful that the rising cases will subside by April and the release will go smoothly without any obstacles. Also Read - KGF: Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha and Beast; a three-way clash at the box office in April 2022?

Prashanth Neel, the director of the actioner took to his social media handle and dropped a massy and classy birthday poster for Yash. He captioned the post saying, "Caution Danger ahead! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022." Hombale Pictures, who are bankrolling the second instalment of the franchise also shared the poster with a wish for their star. Check out Prashanth's tweet below: Also Read - RRR, Radhe Shyam, Valimai postponed: Will these 7 upcoming South biggies face their biggest NIGHTMARE again at BO?

Caution ⚠️ Danger ahead !

Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/uIwBZW8j3F — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 8, 2022

Recently, RRR starring Jr NTR, , , and more was postponed owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Prabhas' Radhe Shyam starring , Bhagyashree and others was also postponed indefinitely. Also Read - SHOCKING! Raveena Tandon was once linked to her own brother; KGF 2 actress would 'cry herself to sleep'

Coming back to Yash' KGF Chapter 2, it is one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of 2022. The first film, KGF Chapter 1 received thumping response not just down in the South but also in the Hindi belt. Right from then, the wait for the second instalment of KGF had begun. Apart from Yash, the second instalment also stars , Srinidhi Shetty, and . Alongside the Kannada version, KGF Chapter 2 will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.