KGF 2: Birthday boy Yash starrer actioner holds onto Arpil release reveals director Prashanth Neel in his wishes

Birthday boy Yash' upcoming actioner K.G.F. Chapter 2 will release on 14 April as earlier decided by the makers. There has been no change in the date. KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel revealed the same in his birthday wish tweet for Yash.