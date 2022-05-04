KGF 2 box office success effect: Director Prashanth Neel hikes fee to this whopping amount?

KGF Chapter 2 has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, stars Yash, , and in the lead roles. KGF 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie and the third highest-grossing movie in the Hindi markets. The movie has crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the box office worldwide and the Hindi version of KGF 2 is all set to surpass the collection of starrer . Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh celebrate 1 month of son Golla's birth; comedienne shares adorable pictures and drops a new video with 'good news'

According to Telugu360, Yash and Neel will be getting a share of the profits from KGF 2 collection and both of them have also decided to hike their fees. While Neel is already working on Salaar and he will also be getting a share of the profits from the film, it is said that the filmmaker has asked for a whopping amount of Rs. 50 crore to direct Jr NTR’s next which will start rolling next year. Now, that’s a whopping amount, but after delivering such a huge hit, Neel surely deserves it. Also Read - Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill at Arpita Khan Eid party: Hugs, kisses, giggles and more best moments that SalNaaz fans can't get over [VIEW PICS]

Well, after the super success of KGF 2, now fans of also have high expectations from Salaar. The actor’s last two releases and Radhe Shyam failed to impress the audiences, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Salaar. Also Read - Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis in a relationship? The choreographer breaks silence

Jr NTR fans are also excited about his project with Prashanth Neel. While talking about the movie, Neel had told Pinkvilla, “I am super excited about the film. Please don’t ask me about the genre of that movie because it’s far off at the moment. I have been a fan of NTR for the last 15 to 20 years. We have met 10 to 15 times just casually before we even started the script work. I wanted to understand him a little more and that’s my process with all my actors.”

“I don’t prefer just taking a script to the actor and asking if it’s fine. I like to create a bond with my actors, especially the leads and then work on script. The lead is the most important person of the film because he keeps the set together. So yes, it has been a great journey with NTR, we have become close friends over the last 2 years. He liked the story that I have written and we are working on it right now. I am very excited,” he added.