Director Prashanth Neel is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Kannada star Yash as alongside as Adheera, as Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty and other prominent cast. The movie has already created a massive frenzy with its action-packed yet emotional storyline. And if you ask Prashanth how he pens down stories, he will admit that he often consumes alcohol to get the same high when he is intoxicated.

During his interaction with a media portal, Prashanth made a daring revelation of his drinking habit. "I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview," he said on a witty note. "Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes," he revealed. Explaining what he feels when scripting down his ideas, Prashanth Neel said, "It is never about the story, but how it is presented, is the most important task."

KGF: Chapter 2 is the latest pan-India movie from down South, to create a buzz across the country, after the box office magic of Pushpa-The Rise and RRR. With speculations rife that more KGF movies could be in the pipeline, Prashant Neel categorically denied such possibilities saying that the story was meant to be told in two parts.

The sequel to the highly successful KGF: Chapter 1 happens to be the first Sandalwood movie to go national. Giving full credit to the movie's star Yash for the success of KGF series, Prashant Neel feels that the movie will encourage movie makers from Karnataka to think big. With the Covid outbreak delaying the theatrical release for two years, the KGF: Chapter 2 is finally set to release on April 14.