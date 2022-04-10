Everyone is extremely excited for Yash starrer KGF 2 to hit the screens. The film is going to make it to the theatres on April 14, 2022. The second instalment of this film is expected to be bigger and better. Going by the pre-booking sales of tickets, one can easily say that it will turn out to be a blockbuster hit. Now it remains to be seen if the film is able to beat the box office record of RRR or not. Meanwhile, the first review of KGF 2 is out now. A UAE-based critic shared the review on his Instagram and called it a 'world class movie'. Also Read - Haarsh Limbachiyaa CONFIRMS new mom Bharti Singh will resume work soon; reveals 'baby raat bhar jagaata rehta hai'

Critic Umar Sandhu took to his Insta stories to share the review and wrote, "This movie is crown of Kannada movie. KGF 2, from start to finish, is full of high octane action sequences, suspense & thrills. The dialogues are sharp and effective, Music is Decent, but gets compensated through an outrageous BGM. Fabulous movie, director has done a great job to keep the intensity throughout the movie. Terrific acting by each and everyone. KGF 2 its not only blockbuster of sandalwood its world class movie directed by Prashanth Neel, Yash and Sanjay Dutt stole the show all the way. CLIMAX will SHOCK you, Goosebumps." Also Read - Parul Chauahan, Kavita Kaushik, Vidya Balan and more: 6 actresses who have no plans of embracing motherhood

Well, this has just added to our excitement for KGF 2. The film is going to release in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Even abroad, KGF 2 has received a good response in pre-release sales. In pre-booking sales, the Hindi version of KGF 2 made Rs 9.40 crore in 1 day. It is also the first South Indian film to have a premiere in Greece. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Bharti Singh-Haarsh and more TV celebs whose PDA before paps makes fans go aww