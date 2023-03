Director Venkatesh Maha has got himself into a controversy by criticizing pan-India film KGF 2. The filmmaker known for films like C/o Kancharapalem and Modern Love Hyderabad called Yash starrer senseless and mindless. He was in a round table conversation with other filmmakers namely Nandini Reddy, Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Shiva Nirvana, and Vivek Athreya. Venkatesh slammed the KGF protagonist character Rocky bhai played by Yash. His comments didn’t go down well with Yash fans and now they demand an apology or else will boycott the filmmaker’s movies. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: These stunning pictures of the NTR 30 actress proves she is a perfect beach babe

During the round table interview, the directors indulged in an open conversation sharing their thoughts on movies. Venkatesh Maha who is one and a half film olds (the second being a remake) tried to crack a joke on KGF 2 but it backfired him. Yash and KGF fans are upset with him and find his remarks terrible. Venkatesh Maha criticized the Yash character with strange and bad words calling him Neech Kamine Kutte. While saying this he sounded agitated as he has some personal problem with Prashanth Neel. Also Read - Sania Mirza Farewell dinner: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Farah Khan-Sajid Khan attend the do, netizens wonder where is Shoaib Malik? [View Pics]

Talking more about the movie Maha expressed that he feels absurd when the protagonist’s mother wants him to get all the gold and become rich using people in KGF and barely giving them anything in exchange. While a section of society agreed with his point of view. KGF and Yash's fans went furious. Many fans demanded an apology and if the filmmaker fails to do so they threatened to ban his movies. Also Read - Bholaa Trailer: Ajay Devgn floors fans with his 'OUTSTANDING' acting and directorial skills; netizens say, 'Blockbuster loading' [Read Tweets]

Check out tweets

Dear #YashBOSS? fans assemble here I want all #YashBOSS? to follow me and retweet this tweet and drop your ID below with ❤ So every every #YashBOSS? fans will follow you And join today at 7 pm for the biggest negative trend against #MahaVenkatesh ?#YashBOSS? #KGF #Yash pic.twitter.com/GyBaXFpM2Q — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) March 6, 2023

From his words,It is clear @mahaisnotanoun he liked the movie very much but was not happy with KGF Hero's selfishness of Drowning the entire Gold(hardwork) in the name of Mom's Dream It is true but with a wrong tone & Again it's cinema So It is Director's Take #VenkateshMaha pic.twitter.com/CVHawqKsji — CMA Monesh (@Cmamonesh) March 6, 2023

Hey @mahaisnotanoun these words directly dedicated to you ? First ask sorry to @TheNameIsYash and his fans and to entire kannadigas, otherwise you will face further consequences..you bludy attention seeker#YashBoss? #KGF #VenkateshMaha #AttentionSeeker #kannadiga pic.twitter.com/9J0HN8Xepj — kohlibhakt (@Pavancool06J) March 6, 2023

#VenkateshMaha lost his credibility today. — KC Ayyagari ☯️ (@kc_ayyagari) March 6, 2023

Trend Announcement ?? One Movie Wonder”-Venkatesh Maha, @mahaisnotanoun who is trying to mock the second biggest Film Series in India & Kannada Industry's Pride KGF Series Tag Will be Revealed today At 7PM#KGF #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/FSAXx0LBcs — . (@RebelTweetzz) March 6, 2023

Yash starrer KGF garnered much fame with its first part and chapter two became a rage. The second installment made at a budget of 200 crores earned approximately 1200 crores at the box office. The film produced by Hombale Filsm raised Kannada industry status in Indian cinema. The period action drama also features Bollywood stars ad .