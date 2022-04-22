KGF 2: Pushpa star Allu Arjun reviews Yash starrer; praises his 'swag' and 'intensity'

KGF 2 is ruling the box office. The film starring Yash, , and others is smashing many records with its collection. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 is turning out to be a blockbuster already. Not just the masses, even quite a few celebrities are appreciating the film. After , we now have Pushpa: The Rise star praising Yash and his film. The actor took to his Twitter handle to shower praises on KGF 2 and also spoke about Yash's swag in the film. Also Read - Salman Khan replaces Arshad Warsi from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Latter reacts to reports [EXCLUSIVE]

Allu Arjun congratulated the team of KGF 2 and wrote, "Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by

@TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians." In the next tweet, he praised the director of the film. Check it out.

A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill too had praised KGF 2. She has praised Yash's violence in the film. The South superstar had also replied to her and thanked her for her kind words.

Meanwhile, Yash's fans are desperately waiting for him to make his Bollywood debut. He seems to be keen on it too but he has a condition. He wants to make his Bollywood debut opposite . In his latest interview, Yash stated that he would like to share screen space with Deepika.