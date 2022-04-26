Yash starrer KGF: chapter 2 is shot in Kannada and dubbed in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film has been getting a great response at the box office, and it has already collected more than Rs. 300 crore. When a film is dubbed the voice of the lead actor is very important, so of course, the makers prefer to hire someone who suits the actor and the character perfectly. Sachin Gole, who is a senior dubbing artist, has dubbed for Yash in KGF 1 and 2. Recently, in an interview, Gole opened up about his experience of dubbing for the film. Also Read - Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore a virgin or not; Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's condom scene and more – TV fans' EXTREME reactions to intimate scenes will make you ROFL

While talking to ETimes, Sachin opened up about how he was selected to dub for the film. He said, "For KGF 1, Yash Sir himself selected me for the dubbing. Initially, he wanted the film to release in Kannada only, but considering the response of from the Hindi language audience, it was decided that KGF will be dubbed in Hindi too. That was when the question of 'who will dub' for Yash's character came to the fore. They required a voice that wasn't too shrill or heavy and had the typical Mumbai accent. I had previously dubbed for Yash's few films. So, they looked upon the internet for those films and thankfully they liked my voice. They asked me to audition, I performed the way they wanted and voila… I was finalized."

Further revealing how many days it took for him to dub, Sachin said, "Usually, when we go, we are given a time slot of four to five hours in which we try to cover up most, but KGF being a bigger project required more output and time. It took me a week to do it. There was no scope for any error, every word had to be perfect. So, we were very patient through the process, we did not rush it since it was the central character."

Yash’s dialogue, ‘Violence violence…’ has become very famous. Sachin revealed that it took fifteen to twenty takes to get it perfect.