In a shocking turn of events, a man has been shot while watching Yash, starrer KGF 2 in a cinema hall. Yes, you read that right. As shocking as it sounds, the report is even more shocking. A report in the Times of India stated that a man identified by the name Vasanth Kumar was shot, multiple times while watching the movie. He is 27-year-old. The incident took place at Rajshree Cinema, states the report. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty starrer KGF Chapter 2 was being played, an argument took place between the man who fire multiple rounds and Kumar.

The report states that Kumar was misbehaving in the theatre. He apparently put up his feet on the row in front of him. And the attacker who was sitting in the same row didn't like his conduct at the cinema hall. It seems they got into a major argument over the same after which the attacker left the theatre. He returned with a pistol as the fight took an ugly turn and fired multiple rounds at Vasanth. The victim was rushed to the KIMS hospital. Rest assured as he is out of danger, as per the reports. The attacker, however, went missing after the incident. The report states that police are looking for the missing man who attacked Vasanth Kumar.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is making wonders at the box office. It cross Rs 250 crore mark in just seven and by doing so, became the fastest movie to ever cross Rs 250 crore mark in the Hindi belt. It beat the likes of , starrer 2, , Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer , , and starrer Sanju and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer .