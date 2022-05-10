KGF 2 SHOCKING incident! Man dies while watching Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer [Read Deets]

Yash and starrer KGF 2 has been making and breaking records ever since its release. It has done a business of over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office already. However, there's a shocking incident that has surfaced in the media. A man passed away while watching the Prashanth Neel directorial movie. Yes, you read that right. A report in Tollywood.net said a man who was watching KGF Chapter 2 in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, has died. When the victim was found in the cinema hall, the police rushed on site and took him to the nearby government hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation will soon begin, state the report. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was once blamed for rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's failed engagement with Rakshit Shetty

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, the first shocking incident was reported where a man shot another man with a bullet while watching the movie. That incident that was reported happened because the victim was reportedly misbehaving in the cinema hall. Vasant Kumar, 27 got into a fellow cine-goer over the same. Their argument led to the attacker getting a gun and shooting him multiple times. The TOI report had said that Kumar was out of danger. The previous incident is a second shocking incident related to KGF 2.

Meanwhile, the movie is creating history at the box office. Co-starring , Srinidhi Shetty, and others, KGF 2 is inching closer to Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office. KGF 2 was released on 14 April. In other news, KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away at the age of 54. Juneja was said to be suffering fro prolonged illness. Hombale films paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor with a tweet that said, "Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja's family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family (sic)."