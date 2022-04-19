KGF 2 star Yash chills out with wife Radhika Pandit and kids on a beach after the mammoth success of the film; pic goes viral

KGF 2 hunk Yash is a complete family man. Now, that the movie has released, and he is free from promotions, Yash is finally devoting some time to his family. His wife, actress Radhika Pandit has shared pics of him and their kids, Arya and Yatharv chilling on a beach. The kids have taken all their equipment needed to make sand castles and are having a fun time. Yash's movie KGF 2 has made more than Rs 500 crores worldwide. In fact, it has beaten RRR in the Hindi belt already. Radhika and Yash got married in December 2016. She has been away from films since then. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh looks in sublime form in this social comedy helmed by Divyang Thakkar

Yash and Radhika Pandit have two kids. He often shares adorable pics with his daughter, Arya and son Yatharv. His daughter has singing talent as it is seen from the video shared by Radhika Pandit. The difference between the two kids is just ten months. It is very unusual as doctors normally advise a break of at least 18 months between two kids. Talking about managing two kids, Radhika Pandit once wrote on Instagram, "I know many of u were curious about how I am managing two kids.. U see these two people in the pic, they are my SECRET!! Its becoz of them I get to relax. Ayra and Junior cant stay without them. They are Mummy and Pappa to me, Mimi and Ajju to them!!"

KGF 2 is roaring at the global box office too. The movie has beaten the collections of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 that is frontlined by Jim Carrey. Yash fans are thrilled as makers have teased them with an idea of KGF 3. In this movie, we can see that Rocky Bhai (Yash) takes over the town of Narachi. He sets up a new town there. But he has to face rivals like Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and PM Ramika Sen (Raveena Tandon).