Yash was a big name in the Kannada film industry but with KGF: Chapter 2 the actor has become a pan-India star. The movie, which was a sequel to the 2018 release KGF: Chapter 1, did exceptionally well at the box office and collected Rs. 1233 crore gross worldwide. The film’s Hindi version also received a fantastic response and minted Rs. 434.70 in India. Thanks to the super success of KGF 2, Yash now has a huge fan following. Also Read - Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat REACTS to ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed's comments on him being possessive; says, 'All this does not affect me'

The actor is currently in Italy on a vacation, and recently, he shared a picture on Instagram in which he is posing with his fans. The actor captioned it as, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms... A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey in plunging neckline gown, Uorfi Javed in a bold black saree and more; Actresses flaunt their glamorous avatar at an award show [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Well, the picture has gone viral, and fans of Yash are loving it. While KGF 2 has become one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema, Yash’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next movie. #Yash19 trends on social media mostly every week. Also Read - Kiara Advani to ring her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai; poses with a fan ahead of their celebration

Advertisement

Even many fans have commented on the above picture where they have asked Yash about his next movie. A fan commented, “Next movie update please.”

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF have also confirmed that part 3 will happen. But, it won’t happen anytime soon and it will take some time. We are sure that even KGF 3 will get a great response at the box office just like KGF 2.

Yash is currently enjoying his holiday with his wife, and he keeps on sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram. Check out the posts below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)