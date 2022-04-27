KGF 2 star Yash shares interesting deets about KGF 3 and it'll make your wait difficult

KGF 2 has turned out to be a massive success. Starring Yash, Prashanth Neel's directorial venture has gone out to break several box office records. Effortlessly it became one of the highest grosser films of the year so far. At the end of the film, allegedly, the makers hinted at KGF 3. Ever since then, fans have been super excited to know all the details of the sequel of Yash's film. While KGF 3 seems to be still in its ideation stage, Yash has a lot to say about the sequel. In an interview, Yash mentioned that he has spoken about it with the director and there are a lot of possibilities. Also Read - Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon talks about rumoured affair with Alice Kaushik; says, 'I don't think we...'

The actor was quoted saying, "Already we have thought of a lot of scenes, me and Prashanth. There are a lot of things which we couldn’t do in ‘Chapter 2.’ So we know there are a lot of possibilities, a lot of kick-ass scenes are there. But it’s just an idea. And we’ve just left it there right now.” Earlier, Prashanth Neel had spoken about the same and stated that KGF 3 was too early to be confirmed. He had said, "It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise." Well, now that KGF 3 is a hit, we can certainly expect KGF 3. Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn reveals secret of how his marriage with Kajol sustained; ‘Two minds can't be alike but...’

Meanwhile, KGF 2 is having a dream run at the box office. Not just in regional languages, even in Hindi, the film is turning out to be a massive hit. The film that was released on April 14 is still going strong at the box office. Even overseas, Yash's KGF 2 has turned out to be a massive success. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Also Read - Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 to clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2; here's how the former's films performed at the box office when they clashed with other movies