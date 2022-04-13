KGF 2 star Yash shares special bond with RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR – Read Deets

Kannada star Yash is currently busy promoting his much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. He has been juggling between cities to make sure his film reaches the maximum audience. He recently visited Hyderabad where he also shares a great equation with his Telugu counterparts. One such special bond that he shares is with RRR stars and Jr NTR. Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash-Sanjay Dutt's film to overtake WAR and Avengers: End Game? Check the MONSTROUS records

During the promotional events, Yash had spoken highly of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which has now become India's highest grossing cinema ever. Yash revealed that he was thrilled to bits watching the movie on the screen. He also talked about his special bond with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. "Whenever I am in Hyderabad on shooting-related trips, Ram Charan sends homemade food," Yash revealed.

Speaking about Jr NTR, Yash said that he had visited Jr NTR's home a couple of times. Adding further, Yash said that Jr NTR personally invited him for dinner and the way his family, especially his mother treated him was something else. "I will never forget the hospitality by Jr NTR's family, for the rest of my life. NTR's mother especially is a sweetheart and received me so well. I guess it is the Kannada factor that helped us bond stronger. NTR's mom belongs to Karnataka and hence could communicate well with me," Yash said.

Even as fans wait impatiently for KGF: Chapter 2 to land in theatres on Thursday, the makers have given them another reason to celebrate. Sulthan - a song from the movie has released on Wednesday. The energetic number highlights film's star Yash's charm and allure. Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

(With IANS Inputs)