KGF 2 star Yash has captured the imagination of one and all. His performance as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel's film is making the audiences whistle whether it is in Gujarat, Nepal, Kerala or foreign shores. Yash has immortalized the character of Rocky Bhai, and now the wait is for KGF 3. The hunk was asked about which actress he did like to debut with in Bollywood. Well, he has taken the name of . This is not at all surprising. The glam queen of Bollywood is on the wish-list of every actor in the country. Like Yash, she is also a Kannadiga.

Deepika Padukone is already doing a pan-India film, Project K with . It is being made by Nag Ashwin. She is also in the remake of The Intern with . The actress' last film Gehraiyaan came out on Amazon Prime Video. People who saw the film said that it is one of her finest works so far. Fans are keenly waiting for Pathaan that stars and her. The actress' bikini looks from the sets in Spain have made fans extremely eager for the film. She is also teaming up with for the first time for Fighter.

Yash is on cloud nine as KGF 2 is shattering box office records. Experts say it will cross the lifetime of Baahubali 2 in the next 7 days. It is unstoppable in all the South markets, plus doing well abroad too. KGF 2 also starred , and .