In 2019, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War got an opening of Rs. 53.35 crore. It was the highest opening for a Hindi film. While everyone was keen to know which Bollywood movie will break the record, it was actually a South dubbed film that surpassed the first-day collection of War. We are talking about Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 which was released in April this year. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version got an opening of Rs. 53.95 crore (nearly Rs. 54 crore) and broke many records at the box office. Also Read - Did Cobra star Chiyaan Vikram drop a subtle advise for Liger star Vijay Deverakonda?

Now, today, on Twitter, out of nowhere, #Yash54 started trending and fans are calling Yash the box office boss. They are praising the actor and the first-day collection of KGF 2. Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda touches theatre owner’s feet after he accused him of being arrogant and called him anaconda; here's how the two made peace

The Monster roars at the hindi market box office with the biggest day one collection of 54cr ?#Yash54 ????? pic.twitter.com/vVCcrxXk2z — Avi (@_avi0) August 29, 2022

The ROCKING STAR #Yash is and will remain unbeatable!! ❤️‍? What a historic feat he has achieved by collecting 54cr on juts day 1 that too only for the hindi version of KGF Chapter 2!! #Yash54 @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/Ct6ucu2EUr — விக்ரம் ? (@Vikram_07AK) August 29, 2022

Well, it's neither Yash's birthday nor anything big about the KGF franchise happened today, still, #Yash54 is trending on social media. This makes us wonder whether the fans of Yash are taking a dig at the collection of starrer Liger. Also Read - MTV VMAs 2022: BTS and BLACKPINK's desi fans troll one another on social media; compare Lisa's best K-Pop soloist award to Ananya Panday's Filmfare

Advertisement

Liger was touted to be one of the biggest releases this year, and it was expected to do well at the box office. However, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office and give Vijay a good debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see which upcoming film will break the record of KGF 2 opening at the box office.