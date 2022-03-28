KGF Chapter 2's trailer launch concluded a couple of hours ago and it was one of the biggest events in the entertainment world. Yash, , , Prashanth Neel Srinidhi Shetty and others associated with the film had joined the mega event held in Bangalore. Malayalam star had also graced the event. He is distributing the Malayalam version of KGF Chapter 2. At the trailer launch event, Yash made a shocking revelation about Sanjay Dutt, that'll leave you in awe and shock at the same time. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Yash receives special message from RRR star Ram Charan who calls him a 'SENSATION'

It so happened that Yash was talking about each of the cast and crew associated with KGF Chapter 2. And while talking about Sanjay Dutt, he revealed that despite his ill health (Dutt was diagnosed with cancer) the senior actor's dedication to the film was commendable. Yash revealed that despite his inner struggle, he diligently and with grit and determination performed his scenes. Not just the scenes, but also the difficult action sequences. When Yash got worried and asked Dutt to take some rest, the latter in return asked him to not insult him. He added that he wanted to do all of the scenes himself. Addressing Sanjay sitting in the audience, Yash said, "You are a fighter."

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, the film's trailer is as mass-y as the first part. However, much bigger. KGF Chapter 2 will tell the journey of after he killed Garuda. It will talk about why he became the most wanted villain. KGF Chapter 2 is going to release on 14th April after months of delay. Apart from Yash, Raveena, Srinidhi and Sanjay, the film also features , Malavika Avinash, Ramachandra Raju, Archana Jois, to name a few.

