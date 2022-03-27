Director Prashant Neel and Hombale Films have done it again. KGF captured the audience's interest worldwide, creating one of the biggest fan-followings for a movie. And now, KGF Chapter 2 has finally dropped its blazing trailer, and within no time it has spread like wildfire. The audience is going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for. The icing on the cake is obviously how Rocking Star Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty have raised expectations to an altogether different level. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 trailer launch: Here's why Sanjay Dutt urged Yash to not insult him

Watch the KGF 2 trailer below:

Watch the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW...

The KGF Chapter 2 trailer was launched amid much fanfare today, 27th March, in Bangalore, with the cast and crew in attendance before a huge media contingent from both Karnataka and Mumbai. Those who couldn't attend, left special video messages, with one among them being current flavour of the season, RRR star and birthday boy . Effusing praise on Yash, Ram Charan said, “Yash, you are a sensation. I'm very proud of you. You have outdone yourself. Yash believed in Prashanth (Director Prashanth Neel) more than Prashanth did in himself. All your hard work is why Kannada cinema is reaching such heights.” Also Read - RRR box office collection: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie beats another RECORD of Baahubali; achieves THIS milestone in the US

KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors in the country today, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including Prashanth Neel's next much-awaited film, Salaar, starring . Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 trailer launch: Yash pays heartfelt tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar; says, 'Miss you Appu sir'