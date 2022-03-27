KGF 2 trailer launch: Yash receives special message from RRR star Ram Charan who calls him a 'SENSATION'

The KGF Chapter 2 trailer was launched amid much fanfare today, 27th March, in Bangalore, with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in attendance. Those who couldn't attend, left special video messages, including RRR star Ram Charan.