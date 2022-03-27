Director Prashant Neel and Hombale Films have done it again. KGF captured the audience's interest worldwide, creating one of the biggest fan-followings for a movie. And now, KGF Chapter 2 has finally dropped its blazing trailer, and within no time it has spread like wildfire. The audience is going gaga over the amazing cinematography, explosive action and unpredictable direction that the sequel is headed for. The icing on the cake is obviously how Rocking Star Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty have raised expectations to an altogether different level. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor slays a deep-neck sequined mini-dress; fans react with fire emojis – view pics

Watch the KGF 2 trailer below:

KGF 2 promises to be a fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances. KGF Chapter 1 broke all records for a Kannada movie and with the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to the cast, KGF 2 has all the makings to be an even bigger hit. KGF Chapter 2 will release worldwide on 14th April in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors in the country today, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including Prashanth Neel's next much-awaited film, Salaar, starring . Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.