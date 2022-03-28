KGF 2 vs Beast: Yash OPENS UP on the big clash with Thalapathy Vijay at the box office

The most awaited films in the south are all set to clash at the box office. KGF: Chapter 2 starring the superstar Yash and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Both the films will have a grand release on April 13 and 14 and fans cannot contain their enactment for the same. However, the clash might affect the box office numbers. But Yash feels the opposite. In an interaction with the media on Sunday night at the grand launch of his film in Bengaluru, Yash was asked about the big clash to which he said, "It's cinema and not elections". He further insisted, " It has to be KGF and Beast and not KGF versus Beast. This isn't an election, where you have to vote for either, or one of the two should fail. This is cinema. Vijay sir is such a huge star and we should respect him. Ours is a Pan Indian film and we announced it 8 months back. And they are aiming for a festive release there. Vijay sir is what he is because of what he has done in his life. His fans will celebrate his film and I am sure, all Vijay sir fans will enjoy our film as well. The theatres will be split, but it's high time we think about collaboration." Watch the video right here. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee does a headstand in her third trimester; husband Gurmeet Choudhary’s eyes are glued on her

Speech of @TheNameIsYash regarding #Beast Vs #KGF2 . Easily one of the most mature speeches by an actor in recent times ! Love and respect brother ! pic.twitter.com/kIAllLKrFc — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) March 27, 2022

While he looked extremely confident about his film, he clearly showed that is he isn't worried about the clash and it's a healthy competition among them and there is a space for everyone. Many admired his love and respect for Thalapathy Vijay too. Well, are you excited for this grand release on the same day. Talking about KGF : Chapter 2 trailer, it has been receiving astounding response across the globe from the fans.