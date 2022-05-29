KGF Chapter 2 broke all box office records en route to numerous milestones both in India and overseas. Not only is the Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon starrer KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, the third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide of all time behind Dangal and Dangal, with a box office collection of ₹1205 crore gross, but it also became the only film after Baahubali The Conclusion to cross the ₹1000 crore gross mark in India alone. So, imagine the euphoria KGF and Rocking Star Yash fans must be riding on after enjoying the spectacle on the big screen, more so for those who watched it more than once. Also Read - IPL 2022 Finale: Not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan but this next-gen Bollywood star to perform at closing ceremony [Deets Inside]

Hyderabad teen influenced by Rocky Bhai

However, in an instance of said fan-following going wrong, a 15-year-old teen in Hyderabad tried emulating Yash aka KGF 2's Rocky Bhai by smoking and entire pack of cigarettes all by himself, and that, too, on the very first time he decided to ever smoke. Soon after, the boy developed severe cough and throat ache and felt very sick overall and had to be rushed to the hospital.

KGF 2 and Rocky Bhai's negative influence

Dr Rohit Reddy, a pulmonologist at Century Hospital who's treating the teenager, told ANI, "Teenagers do get easily influenced by characters like 'Rocky Bhai'. In this case, this young boy took to smoking and fell severely sick after consuming a packet full of cigarettes. Movies are a highly influencing element of our society, and it is important movie makers and actors have a moral responsibility to not glamourize acts like smoking cigarettes or chewing tobacco or consuming alcohol. Parents of adolescents must ensure they keep a watch on what their children are doing, and what factors are influencing their child's acts. Instead of regretting later, it is important parents play a role in creating awareness about the ill effects of acts like smoking tobacco and consuming alcohol."

The doctor advised though that it'd be best not to beat kids or treat them too harshly after such missteps as it could lead to more negative consequences.