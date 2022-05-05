Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has become a blockbuster at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has crossed Rs. 1000 crore at the box office worldwide, and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has been ruling the ticket windows since it has hit the big screens. Now, with such a grand success, Yash has become a pan-India star, and moviegoers are eagerly waiting to know what their Rocky Bhai will do next. The Kannada star now has a huge fan following across the country and apart from Yash, it is who has seen such stardom. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and Chetna Pande confirm participation in Rohit Shetty's show

A source informed BollywoodLife that Yash is flooded with offers not just from Kannada film industry, but also from Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. But, the actor is being choosy. He just doesn't want to sign a film with a big banner or a big director for the sake of it. He wants to take his time to give his audience something similar to KGF 2 or something totally different from the film.

It always happens that when an actor does a big-budget movie and it becomes a blockbuster, fans expect him to do similar roles and movies which have a larger-than-life feel to them. Prabhas, who became a pan-India star after the super success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, got a bit unlucky with his films like and Radhe Shyam. Both the films failed to impress the audiences and didn't leave a mark at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Adipurush in which the actor will be seen as Lord Ram.

The source further told us that Yash is not keen to follow Prabhas’ route and that’s why he is being choosy in selecting his next film. So now, let’s wait and watch which will be The KGF 2 star’s next release.