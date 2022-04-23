KGF 2: Yash responds to Pushpa star Allu Arjun's positive review; showers praise in return

KGF 2 is making the maximum noise currently. The film that stars Yash, , and more has turned out to be a blockbuster success. Not just in regional languages, KGF 2 has done phenomenally well in the Hindi belt too. The film is touted to be among the top box office grosser of all time. Not just at the box office, KGF 2 is getting appreciation from all fans on social media too. Even celebrities are congratulating the team. was the latest one to give a positive review to the film. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari beats Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and others; creates more buzz than these star kids

The Pushpa star had tweeted, "Big congratulations to KGF2.Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash

garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjayji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians." Now, Yash has responded to Allu Arjun's praise. In return, Yash showered praise on Allu Arjun and stated that he admires his work. He wrote, "Thank you @alluarjun avare.. I have always admired you for your hardwork and conviction.. Be as Awesome as you always have been!! Cheers." Also Read - Heropanti 2 New trailer OUT: Tiger Shroff delivers powerful one-liners, Tara Sutaria has a blink-and-miss appearance – watch

Thank you @alluarjun avare.. I have always admired you for your hardwork and conviction.. Be as Awesome as you always have been!! Cheers ? — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 22, 2022

Apart from Allu Arjun, RRR star too had congratulated the team of KGF 2. He wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2 ? !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable. @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @prakashraaj garu & #RaoRamesh garu it was a pleasure to see the best of your work till date. Congratulations @SrinidhiShetty7 @MalavikaBJP #EswariRao Garu #ArchanaJois @RaviBasrur your work was Fantastic!! To all the technicians … Kudos!" Also Read - Anil Kapoor says Sonam Kapoor will be a 'perfect mother'; REVEALS the actress is looking forward to get back to work soon