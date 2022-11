KGF 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and others was a massive success across the globe. Ever since its release, the possibility of KGF 3 has been the talk of the movie town. Fans of the franchise are especially looking forward to and waiting for an announcement with bated breath about KGF 3. The Prashanth Neel directorial has a special place in everyone's heart. While the production team denied the reports the fans and buzz continued. It seems they want to know the answers from Yash aka Rocky Bhai. Don't worry, Yash has made a strong statement about KGF 3.

Yash on KGF 3 possibility after the massive success of KGF 2

Yash attended the conclave of the national media house in Mumbai recently. He was quizzed about the possibility of KGF 3 at the conclave and Yash, without beating around the bush gave a very straightforward answer. It's a NO. Yash reveals that they had a thought and a plan. However, he wanted to do something else for the time being. However, Yash did add that if everything falls into place, he will definitely take it up later and not right now.

Also read: KGF star Yash opens up on how north people made fun of south films: They were like, ‘yeh kya action hai, udd raha hai sab’

Check Yash's post about Rocky Bhai from KGF 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Also Read: Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji opens up on KGF star Yash portraying Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Yash on the announcement of KGF 3

Addressing the rumours of a sequel to KGF 2, Yash said that he is well aware of the speculations going around. However, he asked fans to not believe any of them. Yash clarified that when he will make an announcement of KGF 3, it will be for real. "Rest of the things, I don’t want anybody to believe in it. I will come and tell when it is out," Yash added. Well, there goes the hope of KGF 3 for the time being.

KHGF 2 crossed Rs 1100 crore mark worldwide. It was bankrolled by Hombale Films. Meanwhile, Yash has been enjoying his family time, vacationing with Radhika Pandit and kids – Arya, a daughter and Yatharv Yash, a son.