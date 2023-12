KGF 3 actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on December 9. The two look head over heels in love with one another and their PDA pictures are proof of their strong and deep bond. Like every year, this year also Radhika found a unique way of wishing her husband on their special day. She shared two beautiful pictures of them on her Instagram and fans are in love with their jodi. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Prashanth Neel shares good news about Yash starrer KGF 3; talks about the dream actor he wants to work with

Radhika took to her Instagram and shared two lovely pictures with her husband Yash. In one of the pictures, Yash was seen kissing her on the forehead and she was seen blushing. While, in the second snap, both Yash and Radhika looked straight into the camera as they posed for a perfect moment. Radhika captioned the picture as, "Happy anniversary my companion @thenameisyash (sic)." Also Read - KGF 3: Yash puts a condition to be a part of Prashanth Neel directorial

Have a look at Radhika Pandit's post

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Last year, Radhika penned a heartfelt note on her sixth wedding anniversary and wrote, "This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP (sic)."

Yash and Radhika shared a screen on a television show named Nandagokula. Within no time, the two fell for each other and dated for a while before tying the knot. They got married on December 9, 2016 and are now parents to Ayra and Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash has gained a lot of fame and recognition for his KGF films. He will soon be seen in KGF 3 and Toxic. Toxic will released on April 10, 2025.