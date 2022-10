Yash is the name and he is here to conquer and rule. Yash became the overnight star with his super successful franchise KGF Chapter I and II and now the star is all set for the third instalment and this time it is going to be bigger and better. Yash has all the plans ready to make the third part an engaging watch. Also Read - Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star in Top 10 Most Popular Male Actor list; Vijay, Allu Arjun and others rule

Yash meet F1 star, Lewis Hamilton

Ever since the pictures of Yash meeting F1 star Lewis Hamilton has been going viral on the internet, his fans cannot help buts equate that he is planning to bring him on board and if the news is true, Yash knows how to bring the audience to the theatres as he puts the right masala at the right time.

This video of Yash with F1 star Lewis Hamilton along with firing guns is making the audience restless to know what the superstar is up to and if it is connected to KGF 3

Yash's avatar as Rocky Bhai is going to be even more menacing and how

Yash is working on his character in even more detail as he wants his audience to get connected with Rocky Bhai even more. Apart from working on the detailing of the character, he is also physically prepping for the role. The reports suggest that the actor will go on a strict diet and will train for around 8 hours a day as he wants to be beefed up to look fab and fit to fight the supervillains in the film who are going to be bigger in better than the fist tow instalments.

Expansion of the cast in KGF 3

Yash is very much aware about the craze that audience ahs for KGF Chapter I and KGF Chapter II and hence this time he has asked the makers to expand the cast even more and add more dept in the story. In part 1 and 2 we saw Bollywood veterans ad , and this time the makers of KGF might cats any one biggie from the industry and we can only wait for the formal announcement. Rocky Bhai is coming !