The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2, followed by fantastic holds, which now sees it with almost ₹350 crore in India and over ₹400 crore worldwide after just 3 days at the box office.

No surprises then that Rocking Star Yash is accumulating new fans by the dozens outside his home base in Karnataka with each passing day. What's more, some of those fans are emerging from within the film industry itself, with announcing her membership from the rooftops. After calling the actor her favourite in an earlier post, Kangana Ranaut has now gone ahead and compared him to none other than , drawing an analogy with the Big B's famous 'angry young man' avatar and claiming that Yash has now filled that void left by the latter. Check out her post below:

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.