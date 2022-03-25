has been associating himself with South films for the past few years. The filmmaker presented the Hindi version of the franchise, he is producing Hindi-Telugu bilingual Liger, and a few days ago also hosted an event for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Now, Karan is all set to associate with one more South film. He will be hosting the trailer launch event of Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2. It’s a Kannada film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Also Read - Karan Kundrra QUIZZED about house hunting amid wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash; Lock Upp star says, 'Flat lene ke liye...' [WATCH]

Watch BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW



Karan took to Twitter to inform everyone about hosting the trailer launch event, and also revealed that trailer will be out on 27th March 2022. The filmmaker tweeted, “Extremely honoured and excited to be a part of chapter 2 of the phenomena we know as #KGF!! See you all there! #KGFChapter2 #KGF2TrailerOnMar27.” Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners – Bollywood: Ranveer Singh, Sooryavanshi, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor and more

Hombale Films also tweeted, “Indian film industry to witness the biggest coup when @karanjohar takes over as the host at the much awaited trailer launch event of #KGFChapter2. Will Rocky Bhai get his duniya? #KGF2TrailerOnMar27.” Also Read - Dasvi: An excited Amitabh Bachchan shares an unofficial link of Abhishek Bachchan's new song Macha Macha Re; deletes after fans point it out

Karan is known for asking some amazing questions and he makes every event very interesting. So, everyone is keen to watch him ask questions to the Kannada star Yash.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars , , and Srinidhi Shetty. A few days ago, the makers had released the song titled , and it had received a great response. Now, moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to release on 14th April 2022. It will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film Beast and ’s Hindi movie Jersey. It will surely be interesting to watch which movie will make a mark at the box office.