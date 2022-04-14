Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash in the lead role released in 2018. Now, nearly after four years, the film’s sequel has hit the big screens and as expected the movie has been getting a fantastic response. Critics, as well as the audiences, are loving it, and the film will surely take the box office by storm. Prashanth Neel’s next directorial will be Salaar which stars and in the lead roles. While KGF 2 is getting a great response, fans of Prabhas are now eagerly waiting for Salaar. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Here's how celebs kept their shaadi plans a secret

A fan of Prabhas tweeted, “Just Imagined #Prabhas In Those Shots and with Mass Bgm Madly Waiting For #Salaar India motham Shake avvali sir @prashanth_neel @RaviBasrur.” Another fan wrote, “Only one word - @prashanth_neel is here to rule. My rating - 4/5 Can’t wait for #Salaar #NTR31.” One more fan tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 History Was Wrong Chapter 3 Loading Waiting For #Salaar @prashanth_neel #KGF2 #KGF2onApr14 #KGF #KGF2review.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 movie review: 'Masterpiece', 'Best Action Thriller'; Netizens can't stop praising Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer – Read Tweets

Just Imagined #Prabhas In Those Shots and with Mass Bgm ????? Madly Waiting For #Salaar ??? India motham Shake avvali sir @prashanth_neel @RaviBasrur — Freaking REBELS (@FreakingRebels) April 14, 2022

After the franchise, Prabhas was seen in and Radhe Shyam. Both the movie failed to impress the critics and the audiences, and also it didn’t do great business at the box office. Now, with KGF 2 becoming such a huge success, Prabhas fans feel that the actor is in the right hands, and with Salaar, he will bounce back thanks to Neel. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani birthday: From welcoming Aaravv to making him her reel partner, the Naagin actress' bond with her son is too adorable for words

Meanwhile, apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has Adipurush and Spirit lined up. Adipurush is slated to hit the big screens in January 2023 and Salaar is also scheduled to release next year.