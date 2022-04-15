Prashanth Neel, who has directed Yash starrer the KGF franchise, is helming starrer Salaar as well. KGF: Chapter 2 which released on 14th April 2022 has taken the box office by storm. The movie has reportedly collected Rs. 130-140 crore (all languages), and the Hindi version has collected around Rs. 50 crore. Now, fans of Prabhas have high expectations from Salaar. The actor’s last two releases and Radhe Shyam failed to make a mark, so, fans are expecting that as Salaar is directed by Neel, Prabhas will bounce back with it. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor DEDICATES a picture with Ranbir Kapoor for late hubby Rishi Kapoor; says, 'Kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled'

Recently, while talking to DNA, Prabhas opened up about whether he feels pressure for Salaar as KGF 2 is such a huge hit. He said, "Why? It's good news right! Prashanth Neel delivering a blockbuster – my director! It's big news, it's a very beautiful news for the whole team. We've already started shooting Salaar, so it's great news that I'm working with one of the biggest directors. It's great news. Why is there any pressure? It's a happy thing! "

There were reports that Salaar might also release in two parts like KGF. However, while talking about it in Hyderabad during the promotions of KGF 2, Neel had said, "We have not decided about Salaar releasing in two parts. If we have the plans, we will make an official announcement through a grand event. For now, my focus is on KGF: Chapter 2."

Salaar also stars in the lead role. It was said that the film’s teaser will be released with KGF: Chapter 2. However, the reports turned out to be false. The teaser of Salaar will be released in the last week of May. The movie is slated to release in 2023. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas will be seen in films like Adipurush and Spirit.