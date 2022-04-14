The much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash, , , Srinidhi Shetty and others, has finally released in theatres and it has already become a huge hit among the moviegoers. The Prashanth Neel directorial has once again managed to hit the right chord with the audience and critics alike. With its high-octane action sequences, emotional storyline and never-ending swag has entertained the audience to the T. And it looks like KGF Chapter 3 is already in the making as fans aren't keeping calm while talking about the film's post credit scene. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Maanayata Dutt can't keep calm as Sanjay Dutt's film opens to packed house; says, 'Sanju is back with a bang'

, a Bombay slum kid, rises to the position of business baron in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. The first chapter depicts his ascension from poverty to affluence. The second part covers Rocky's reign as King of KGF. Nobody expected the third chapter until now, but after getting a hint about it near the end of the first, everyone is excited.

Take a look.

#KGF2 (Tamil) : An absolute solid sequal with an perfect ending to the Empire. Don't leave after ending & there is a post credit card for potential part. #KGF3 ??? pic.twitter.com/V26Ljtg2sO — Indrajith Bandara (@IndrajithTweets) April 13, 2022

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 - Second half is ??. International making with Indian sensibilities. @TheNameIsYash is also all set to go International with #KGF3! Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel , box office records to be rewritten ??? — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 14, 2022

For now, Prashanth Neel and his batchmates have kept everything under the wraps. One wonders if KGF Chapter 3 would be made, when would the makers make the news official. Yash plays Rocky, while Raveena Tandon appears as Ramika Sen, and Sanjay Dutt essays the nefarious villain named Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel.