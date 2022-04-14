KGF Chapter 2: KGF 3 trends as post credit scene of Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer hints at third instalment of the franchise

It looks like KGF Chapter 3 is already in the making as fans aren't keeping calm while talking about KGF Chapter 2's post credit scene. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty among others.