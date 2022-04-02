KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon praises Yash; calls him 'Gem of a person'

will next be seen on the big screen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is all set to release on 14th April 2022. The actress will be reportedly seen playing a negative role in the film which stars Yash in the lead role. KGF 2 is a Kannada film but it will be dubbed and released in languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The first part of the film had done very well at the box office and the Hindi version had collected Rs. 44 crore. It is expected that KGF 2 will take the box office by storm. Also Read - Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Runway 34 actor’s kissing scenes with Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and more actresses that set screens on fire

Recently, while talking to ETimes, Raveena opened up about her experience of working with Yash and . The actress stated, "It feels amazing to work with Sanju. We share a superb equation. Yash is really sweet and a gem of a person. He is super talented and a meticulous actor. I had a blast working with him."

Talking about pan-India films and actors getting work across the country, Raveena said, "Today, cinema is being appreciated across borders. The language doesn't matter anymore, what matters is the content. Now, fortunately, actors are being offered subjects keeping their maturity and talent in mind."

Raveena ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000. The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 release Shab. Last year, she made her OTT debut with Netflix’s series Aranyak and her performance in it was praised a lot. Apart from KGF 2, the actress will be seen in a movie titled Ghudchadi which also stars Sanjay Dutt, , and Khushali Kumar.