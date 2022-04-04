Other than being one of the most awaited films of this season, the madness of KGF 2 amongst the audience is been increased since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash has ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The aticipation has risen to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2, and a measure of that can again be seen by the records that KGF Chapter 2's teaser and trailer have both piled up. Check them out below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bharti Singh-Haarsh welcome a baby boy, Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his KKK7 win and more

Most Viewed Teaser of any Indian movie in 24 hours

Most Viewed Teaser of any Indian movie ever

Most Viewed Trailer of any Indian movie in 24 hours

Most Viewed Trailer of any Indian movie ever

On his part, Yash is not leaving any chance to promote the film around the different corners of the country which took him now to the capital where a huge crowd is expected to assemble for the promotional event. Knowing the fact that Rocking star Yash is about to make a presence in Delhi thousands of fans are expected to rush towards the INOX, where Yash is about to come for the promotion of his eagerly awaited film KGF 2. The kind of anticipation that KGF Chapter 1 has created, such madness for its chapter 2 is expected. The killer action, larger-than-life scenes, a heart-touching drama, dashing entry & swag of 'Rocky Bhai' aka Rocking star Yash, and a lot more have become the talk of the town about the film since the trailer is out.

Releasing nationwide on 14the April 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring . Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.