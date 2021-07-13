KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt's Adheera to get a powerful introductory song for Rocky Bhai Yash's actioner

After the super success of KGF Chapter 1, fans are more than excited for the Chapter 2. Fans of super star Yash are waiting with bated breathed to see their favourite Rocky Bhai shinning bright on the screen again. The posters have added much to the excitement of the fans. Bollywood actor is also a part of this film and will be essaying the role of Adheera, the main antagonist. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Adheera will be getting a special introductory song. Also Read - Mouni Roy's stylish co-ord in peach makes for a perfect airport look – view pics

In KGF Chapter 1, the antagonist Garuda did not have any song to him, but in Chapter 2, makers are reportedly planning a special song for Adheera. As reported by OdishaTv, this song is sung by three singers belonging to three different industries - Sandalwood, Tollywood and Kollywood. It is said to be a high-voltage song that will instantly capture everyone's attention. Report states that the song is choreographer by Bajarangi Mohan. Makers of KGF Chapter 2 are yet to reveal any details of this song.

Before the teaser release of KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt had spoken about his character and stated that Adheera is the craziest character he has ever played. To Etimes, the actor had said, "Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. It is fearless, powerful and ruthless inspired by Vikings. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about 1.5 hours to do the makeup to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes. Every character has its own journey, I enjoy playing characters of this shade. Every role expects different things from you and Adheera did, too."