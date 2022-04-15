KGF Chapter 2: Shehnaaz Gill reviews Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer; has THIS to say about the 'violence' in the film

KGF 2 is ruling the box office and how! The film that stars Rocking Yash as the protagonist and as the antagonist is breaking several records within one day of its release. The film has already turned out to be among the highest grosser ever. Yash and Sanjay Dutt's performance is receiving praises from all corners. Fans and critics are simply in love with the swag of the two stars. Now, it is Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill who has reviewed the film and shared her thoughts on Twitter. Also Read - KGF 2 vs Beast box office collection day 3 SHOCKING UPDATE: Shows of Yash starrer replace Vijay's film in Tamil Nadu; run housefull since 3 am

Shehnaaz Gill,who often makes it to the news because of her sweet and charming photos/videos, took to her Twitter account to praise the team of KGF 2. She tweeted that she loved the violence in the film. Her tweet read, "Congratulations, I love you...All…Loved the violence @TheNameIsYash. Peace out." She further congratulated the team and said, "Great job @SrinidhiShetty7, @duttsanjay, @TandonRaveena, @prashanth_neel. Hats off KGF 2."

Meanwhile, talking about the box office collection of the film, KGF Chapter 2 has reportedly emerged as the biggest opener of all time. The Hindi version of the film has also made humongous money on the day 1. If the reports are anything to go by, the collection of the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 went beyond Rs 50 crore on its first day. Such response wasn't even received by and Jr NTR's RRR. Indeed, South films are taking over Bollywood and how!