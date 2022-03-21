KGF Chapter 2 song Toofan: Yash's fans can't stop praising the track; call it a 'Mind blowing song'

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz about the movie. Today, a track from KGF 2 titled has been released. The movie stars Yash in the lead role, and it is a Kannada film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. K.G.F: Chapter 1 had taken the box office by storm, and it is expected that the sequel to the film will rule the ticket windows. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz director Girish Malik's son passes away on Holi after falling from the fifth floor of his apartment

Yash took to Twitter to share the song with his fans. He tweeted, "Here comes #Toofan." Well, fans of Yash are loving the track and they are calling it a 'mind blowing song'.

A fan tweeted, "And a masterpiece by masterpiece..!! Extraordinary work by the entire KGF team... Let this toofan wipe out all the records and set a fresh benchmark in Indian film history... Rocking Monday indeed..!" Another fan wrote, "#Toofan really mind blowing song. Can't wait to watch in theatre." One more fan tweeted, "Goosebumps song #ToofanLyricalSong #Toofan from #KGFChpater2.. @TheNameIsYash it's superb. Awaiting for trailer & all the best to entire team of #KGFChpater2."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars , Srinidhi Shetty, , and . The movie is slated to release on 14th April 2022, and it will be clashing at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast (Tamil) and Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey (Hindi).