KGF Chapter 2 star Yash gets EMOTIONAL as his film receives massive success; says, 'Thank you isn't enough'

Yash has undoubtedly become the biggest star right now with the super success of his latest release KGF chapter 2. Rocky Bhai is winning hearts and how. Ever since the film has hit the theatres it has been breaking all the records and the actor of the film Yash has become extremely emotional after seeing all the love. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video where he was seen speaking his heart out like never. The actor called himself a small boy in his film who lived to see this kind of success. " I'm like that little boy who had the faith of witnessing this day. I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough but still, I would want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for pouring in so much love and blessings on me." Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor back to work post marriage, BTS pics from sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Animal go viral

He further added in the video, " Thank you, guys. On behalf of my entire KGF team, I can just tell you we all are overwhelmed and we wanted to give you all a great cinematic experience I hope you're enjoying and continue to enjoy it." The actor ended the video with the most charming speech by saying, " Your heart is my den." Indeed there is no one like him. Also Read - After Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, now Mike Tyson grabs headlines for punching a co-passenger on a plane repeatedly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Yash in interaction with Bollywoodlife had revealed that he had seen this vision of making a pan India film and is glad that it has hit the right chord of the audience. We even exclusively quizzed him about Bollywood superstar 's concern about why Hindi films don't work in the south while their films have been started immensely working here. To which he said that it isn't that the Hindi films don't work there, he has himself grown up watching Hindi films. However, he added one has to take more effort to reach a wider audience than they do here in Bollywood. Also Read - Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith headed for an ugly divorce after Oscars 2022 slap incident? Here's how much fortune is at stake