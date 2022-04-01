KGF Chapter 2: Yash and producers planning MEGA-EVENT with huge surprises for fans at THIS location – deets inside

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. Like the first part, KGF 2 is once again being presented in the North by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.