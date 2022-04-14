Yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast was leaked online and was available for download, and today, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been leaked. Reportedly, the movie is leaked online by Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more torrent sites. Piracy is surely a big issue that the Indian film industry faces as it affects the box office collection of the movie. Well, just like Vijay’s fans, Yash’s fans are also requesting people on social media to watch the film in theatres and not the pirated version. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Groom's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Sahni arrive for the Haldi ceremony - Watch

KGF 2 makers have also requested fans to contact the anti-piracy control room if they find any pirated content. Director Prashanth Neel tweeted, "The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY." He also shared a note which read, "8 years of blood, sweat & tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all not to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let's all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas only and not to spoil it for others waiting to watch it in theatres."

Well, KGF 2 is getting a great response from the critics and the audiences. BollywoodLife's reviewer, Urmimala Banerjee, is watching the film, and after seeing the first half, she said, "The first half sets up viewers nicely for the clash between Adheera ( ) and (Yash). The dialogues, BGM and the towering presence of the two actors keep you glued to the screen. is fab as the narrator. With Adheera winning the first round fans have to wait and see how Rocky re-establishes his supremacy. The movie is an adrenaline and testosterone fest. Prashanth Neel looks heavily inspired by the gangster flicks of the 80s. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera looks menacing and this is a treat for Baba's fans."