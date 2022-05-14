Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been dominating the box office for nearly two months now. The Prashanth Neel directorial claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt. And now producer Vijay Kiragandur has confirmed that KGF Chapter 3 will be released in 2024 and they are planning to create a Marvel kind of universe by introducing new characters. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Opening Box Office Worldwide: Mahesh Babu's film beats Allu Arjun's Pushpa; nowhere near RRR, Baahubali, KGF 2

"Director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Salaar (starring Prabhas). Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF3 after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024," Kiragandur told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview.

Talking about the new faces in KGF 3, he added, "Going forward, we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe. We want to bring different characters from different movies and create something like Doctor Strange. The way it happened in Spider Man or Doctor Strange. So that we can reach a wider audience easily."

Shattering all records, the Hindi version of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of by crossing the Rs 350 crore benchmark. The movie became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

KGF 2 has earned Rs 420 crore in the Hindi belt alone. It is now inching closer to Rs 1200 crore mark globally. It has also outperformed the new Hollywood biggie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and other Bollywood films such as 's Runway 34, ’s Jersey, and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.