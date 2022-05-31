KGF: Prashanth Neel's team working on female-centric spin-off starring a superstar? [Deets Inside]

The makers of Yash-starrer blockbuster KGF franchise recently shared an important detail about shooting for the third instalment of the series. There were also reports that might become a part of it. And now, speculations are doing the rounds that director Prashanth Neel's team is apparently working on a female-centric spin-off starring a superstar in the lead. Also Read - KGF 2: Yash aka Rocky Bhai influences 15-year-old Hyderabad teen to smoke entire pack of cigarettes; latter rushed to hospital

There's no doubt that Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF franchise, has achieved pan-India fame following the success of his two-part movie. A few online sources went on to decode a few scenes from KGF 2, which hint at a strong character, specifically a female role, with the potential to be made as an entirely new film in the franchise.

According to the sources, the first girl child is born in Kollar Gold Fields in Chapter 2 of KGF, and Rocky Bhai names her after his mother. And, as the girl grows up under the watchful eye of a strong guardian following Rocky Bhai's death, surely there is room to tell her story as well. Some claim that Prashanth Neel's writing team is also working on this spin-off, though it is unclear whether they will release it or not.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel recently shared a collage poster of his three projects. KGF: Chapter 2 and his upcoming movies Salaar with and NTR-31 with Jr NTR, that left everyone guessing. The statement of producer Vijay Kiragandoor of Hombale Films had stated that KGF: Chapter 3 would have superheroes like Hollywood has piqued interest.

Fans are also guessing that the characters of all three movies would get connected at one point. The fans are further guessing that the character of Rocky bhai in KGF 2 and Prabhas' character would meet in the upcoming movie Salaar. Many people are also surmising that even the character in Bagheera for which Prashanth Neel has written the screenplay would also be a part of the upcoming ambitious project.

However, Prashanth Neel has not reacted to any comments and speculation in this connection.

(With IANS Inputs)