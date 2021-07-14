KGF star Yash beats Allu Arjun and Suriya to bag blockbuster Telugu director Boyapati Srinu's next after Akhanda with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Boyapati Srinu, known for delivering larger-than-life hits in Tollywood, is apparently looking to helm a pan-India film after completing Akhanda with Nandamuri Balakrishna, and word is that, he'll be collaborating with Kannada movie star Yash, given his soaring popularity after KGF