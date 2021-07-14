KGF star Yash beats Allu Arjun and Suriya to bag blockbuster Telugu director Boyapati Srinu's next after Akhanda with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Superstar Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming flick Akhanda being directed by Boyapati Srinu marks their third collaboration. Expectations are quite high on the project, given the two films in the actor and director’s combination were blockbusters and the second teaser of Akhanda that presented Balakrishna as an Aghora was well received, becoming the fastest from Telugu cinema to cross 50 million views. And amidst all this, all eyes are already on Boyapati Srinu's next film, with speculations swirling around the main lead as names from Allu Arjun to Suriya doing the rounds. In fact, Suriya's name came as a bit of a surprise, since the Director is knows for Telugu movies, indicating that he's making a pan-India (the latest trend down South) film this time. However, as per reports, it's not even Suriya that has bagged said pan-India film, but KGF star Yash. Also Read - Shehzada: Allu Arjun to be a part of of the Hindi remake of his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan? Here's what we know

Buzz is that filmmaker , known for delivering larger-than-life hits in Tollywood, will be collaborating with Kannada movie star Yash, who's pan-India fan following has grown exponentially post the release of KGF, and with anticipation for KGF 2 burgeoning day by day, it seems like a match made in masala cinema heaven. So, it now looks like the rumours around Allu Arjun and Suriya working with Boyapati, were just that – rumours. Let's hope that the latest speculation of him working with Rocking Star Yash also don't turn out to be rumours and nothing more. Also Read - After Samantha Akkineni's no makeup picture, Rashmika Mandanna's selfie breaks the internet

Meanwhile, Akhanda’s last shooting schedule recently commenced in Hyderabad. The movies is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner. has been cast as the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna while Srikanth will also be seen in a crucial role. Also Read - Pushpa, Mission Majnu, Goodbye and more – Karnataka Crush Rashmika Mandanna is set to transform from South sweetheart to nationwide darling with these pan-India and Bollywood movies