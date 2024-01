Fandom for South celebrities has become immense. From Rajinikanth to Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, these stars are worshipped by their die-hard fans. They are no less than Gods and fans go out of their way to express love. KGF star Yash is also among those stars who enjoy immense popularity. Sadly, three of Yash's fans lost their lives whilst showcasing their love for him. As per the updates, three fans of Yash in Suranagi village, Gadang district died of electrocution whilst putting up a banner of his on the occasion of his birthday. The cut out is said to have hit a electric wire leading to the electrocution of the people holding it. The actor immediately flew down to Karnataka to express his condolences to the grieving families. Also Read - When Yash hit back at Salman Khan over questioning why Hindi films don’t work in South India [Exclusive Interview]

KGF star Yash reaches Karnataka to express grief over fans' deaths

Even though it is Yash' birthday today, he ensured to meet the families of the deceased and be a part of the mourning. He even spoke to the media and stated that he never asked any of his fans to go to such length to express love. Rather he advocated that fans should first think about their families and be responsible. As the videos and pictures of Yash from Suranagi village went viral, a lot of netizens commented and appreciated the star. Yash won hearts with his act and fans stated that he deserves immense respect. Also Read - Toxic: Kareena Kapoor Khan's manifestation of working with Yash comes true; here's when the actress had expressed her wish [Watch Video]

Check out what fans of Yash have to say.

Sad to see Yash ? how much pain he must be going through!! pic.twitter.com/yqElxDdnFD — Gk (@Ggk_here) January 8, 2024

On the work front, Yash is said to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama. He has been reportedly roped in to play the role of Ravana in the movie that will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. However, a confirmation on the same is yet to come. Fans are also anticipating that part 3 of KGF will also take shape.